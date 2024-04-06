×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Boney Kapoor On Son Arjun Kapoor’s Flops: He Has Made Some Wrong Choices But…

Boney Kapoor is awaiting the release of his film Maidaan. The director has opened up about the consecutive box office failure of his son Arjun Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • 3 min read
Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his production Maidaan. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and will hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker has opened up about his personal equation with son Arjun Kapoor. Boney Kapoor tied the knot with Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983 and the couple became parents to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The couple separated in 1996. 

Boney Kapoor opens up on Arjun Kapoor facing box office failures

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Lady Killer. The film was unable to make an impact at the box office and made the actors consecutive flop movie after Bhoot Police, Tevar, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. His father, Boney Kapoor, has now opened up about the tough face in Arjun’s career. 

Boney Kapoor with his children Janhvi, Anshula, Arjun and Khushi Kapoor | Image: Instagram 

Boney Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama, “Arjun is also very sure of himself, waiting for the right opportunity. He knows that he has made some wrong choices but the time will come.” He added that despite the continuous setbacks, Arjun has not lost his focus. The filmmaker said, “The fact is that he has not lost his balance despite some setbacks, (it) speaks a lot of his character. I feel he is the strongest in the family, although where life is concerned, where career is concerned, he has been through some kind of turmoil.” 
 

Boney Kapoor recalls Arjun Kapoor being deeply impacted by his separation from first wife 

Arjun Kapoor has often candidly spoken about his bond with his late mother. The actor’s mother and Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona breathed her last in 2012. In the same interview, the producer recalled the tough phase Arjun went through when he divorced his first wife and married Sridevi. 

A file photo of Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor | Image: Instagram 

Boney recalled, “I was separated from Mona, so he had to face the brunt in his school. Then his mother passed away which was a major loss. Then some films didn’t work and that was again a major setback. He has absorbed it all and still has the strength to remain strong and hold himself which is a great quality.” The director, however, instilled confidence in his son. He added, “I am sure his time will come because I feel he is a fantastic actor, he has a superb personality and one right film and he is on.” Arjun Kapoor will be seen next in the movie Singham Again, in which he plays the antagonist. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

