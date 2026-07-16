Main Vaapas Aaunga Success Party: Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday And Triptii Dimri Attend | Watch

Main Vaapas Aaunga hit the big screens on June 12. The movie turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office and garnered massive critical acclaim. The filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali, along with other members of the team, reunited on Wednesday evening for a success party for the movie.

Main Vaapas Aaunga cast, and other actors attend the success bash

On June 15, Imtiaz Ali hosted a success bash for Main Vaapas Aaunga at a Mumbai diner. While Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh gave the event a miss, the lead actor, Vedang Raina, attended. He donned a casual white T-shirt teamed with a brown shirt and black pants. The actor posed for the paparazzi present at the venue.

Actor Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Ikka, also attended the Main Vaapas Aaunga bash. He debuted a new look at the evening party. Along with him, producer Ramesh Turani was also spotted making his way towards the party place. Ananya Panday also marked her presence at the bash. She donned a white strapless top with jeans for the ocassion. Her presence comes amid rumours of her collaborating with the filmmaker.

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Actress Triptii Dimri, who was seen in Ali's Laila Majnu, was present too. She was dressed in an all-black outfit for the bash. Imtiaz Ali's recently engaged daughter also attended the success bash of Main Vaapas Aaunga to show her support for her father.



The lead actress of the film, Sharvari, could not join the bash as she is busy shooting in the UK currently. Although the actress was present in spirit and virtually, via FaceTime. Sharing a screenshot of a video call with Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari wrote on Instagram, "Wish I could've been there tonight at the success party of Main Vaapas Aaunga. 🤍✨ Feeling full fomo 😭 Watching the celebrations through a video call made me realise just how special this journey has been."

A screengrab of Sharvari's post | Image: Instagram





In the same note, she expressed gratitude to Imitaz Ali and wrote, "Thank you @imtiazaliofficial sir for dreaming this story, believing in me, and giving me a film that I'll always be proud to call mine. So happy to see Main Vaapas Aaunga getting all the love it deserves. Congratulations, and thank you for everything. Celebrating with you from across the world, until I can do it in person. 🤍 Ughhhh, missing the whole MVA team today, too much!"



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Sharvari is currently shooting for an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, produced by YRF, also starring Ahaan Panday.