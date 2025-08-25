Updated 25 August 2025 at 13:53 IST
Inspector Zende Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Goes On A Secret Mission To Nab 'Carl Bhojraj' Jim Sarbh In Hillarious Cop Drama
Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee headlines the comedy crime drama, which also features Jim Sarbh, Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade.
Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee takes on the role of legendary Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende in the comedy crime drama. The trailer of the film, based on real-life events, was unveiled on August 25, and the drama will stream on Netflix from September 5. Along with Bajpayee, the movie also features Jim Sarbh, Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade.
Inspired by a true story, Inspector Zende is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. The story brings to life the pursuit of an everyday cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive ‘Swimsuit Killer,’ Carl Bhojraj, not once, but twice. The trailer highlights the relentless chase of the Mumbai police officers. It showcases Manoj, who leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj, seemingly based on Charles Sobhraj.
The trailer has given a sneak peek into the hilarious and quirky ride that the show entails. Jim Sarbh's performance shines bright in the 2-minute 33-second glimpse.
Speaking to IANS about his role, Manoj Bajpayee shared, “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.” He added, “Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it."
Before Inspector Zende, the documentary film Zende (2023) also narrated the story of the hero cop. There have also been various movies and TV shows on the infamous prison break of Charles Sobhraj, including Netflix's The Serpent and Black Warrant.
