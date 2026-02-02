Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 3: Rani Mukerji Starrer Concludes First Weekend With Less Than ₹20 Cr Collection

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection: The Rani Mukherji headliner hit the big screens on January 30. The movie amassed a decent total in the first weekend of release, despite registering a mixed word of mouth. The movie is the third in the franchise and has finished three days of theatrical run with less than ₹20 crore in collection.

A look at Mardaani 3 box office after the first weekend

The Rani Mukerji headliner opened to ₹4 crore on the day of its release. Despite the poor reviews, the movie registered the highest opening among the three movies of its franchise. The collection saw a slight uptick in the coming days. On Saturday, the movie raked in a business of ₹6.25 crore, followed by ₹7.25 crore on Sunday.



Following the first weekend, Mardaani 3 has amassed a total of ₹17.5 crore. The collection is likely to register an uptick in the coming days, owing to no significant release this week. The business of Mardaani 3 has also deteriorated because of Border 2. The Sunny Deol-led drama continues to be the top choice of cinegoers. Despite being in the second week of its theatrical run, the actioner continues to amass double digit collection every day.



While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.T he release of Mardaani 3 is also significant for the actress as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in cinema, a landmark moment that has prompted widespread appreciation and celebration across the film industry.



