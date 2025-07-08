Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta Starrer Fails Crucial Monday Test

Updated 8 July 2025 at 12:15 IST
Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: The Anurag Basu directorial hit the big screen on July 4 and was a solo release in Hindi. Despite the star-studded cast and nostalgia factor, the movie has failed to impress the audience in theatres. Though the film received mostly positive reviews, it did not translate into box office success. Metro In Dino has not been able to breach even ₹20 crore mark in India.
Metro In Dino opened to a decent ₹3.5 crore at the box office. Owing to positive word of mouth, the movie saw significant growth in the subsequent days. On Saturday, the movie raked in ₹6 crore and added another ₹7.25 crore to its kitty on Sunday. The Sara Ali Khan starrer fell flat on Monday with just ₹2.50 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates.
In the four-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 19.25 crores. The collection is insipid given that the film is touted on a reported budget of ₹85 crore. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, “Film needed to hold above ₹4 Cr or at least match Day 1 to stay afloat.” Metro In Dino faced tough competition on the big screens with holdovers like Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and the Hollywood release F1.
Metro In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu, who also helmed the 2007 film Life In a Metro. Also a musicial, the sequel features a star-studded cast including, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anupam Kher. Metro In Dino is produced by T-Series, and after the theatrical run, the movie will premiere on Netflix.
