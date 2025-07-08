Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta Starrer Fails Crucial Monday Test

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: The Anurag Basu directorial hit the big screen on July 4 and was a solo release in Hindi. Despite the star-studded cast and nostalgia factor, the movie has failed to impress the audience in theatres. Though the film received mostly positive reviews, it did not translate into box office success. Metro In Dino has not been able to breach even ₹20 crore mark in India.

Is Metro In Dino hit or flop?

Metro In Dino opened to a decent ₹3.5 crore at the box office. Owing to positive word of mouth, the movie saw significant growth in the subsequent days. On Saturday, the movie raked in ₹6 crore and added another ₹7.25 crore to its kitty on Sunday. The Sara Ali Khan starrer fell flat on Monday with just ₹2.50 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates.



Also Read: Kavita Kaushik Rescues Her Pet Dog From Drowning In Waterfall | Watch

In the four-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 19.25 crores. The collection is insipid given that the film is touted on a reported budget of ₹85 crore. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, “Film needed to hold above ₹4 Cr or at least match Day 1 to stay afloat.” Metro In Dino faced tough competition on the big screens with holdovers like Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and the Hollywood release F1.



Also Read: Gauahar Khan Blasts Paparazzi For Catcalling Pragya Jaiswal

Metro In Dino is a sequel to Life In A Metro