Encouraging Eve-Teasing Culture: Gauahar Khan Blasts Paparazzi For Catcalling Pragya Jaiswal

Gauahar Khan has called out the paparazzi after a video of Pragya Jaiswal from a recent event went viral online. In the clip, the actress could be seen visibly irked at the cameramen, who made comments while she made her way to the venue. Gauahar slammed the paparazzi culture of crossing the lines with actresses.
On July 7, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories to pen a note against the invasive paparazzi culture. She reshared a video in which the Khel Khel Mein actress was seen making her way inside the house after giving pictures to the media personnel stationed outside for Zayed Khan's birthday party. In the clip, after getting her pictures clicked, Pragya walked away when some paparazzi members called her name and made weird noises, making her uncomfortable.
A horrified Gauahar Khan shared the incident on her social media account and wrote in the caption, “Aren’t the paps encouraging eve-teasing culture? It’s not the first time. There are a lot of them who are respectful, but there are also many who constantly make lewd comments. I think this needs to be called out. Lines can’t be crossed." The video has received a massive backlash online, but Pragya Jaiswal is yet to react to it.
While promoting her film Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor had sternly asked the paparazzi members not to click her pictures from the ‘wrong angles’. She was referring to the back shots that the camerapersons usually take and upload on Instagram. In March 2024, Palak Tiwari also demanded that paparazzi not click her from behind. At an award function, Mrunal Thakur too, declined the paparazzi's request to click pictures of her back. Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have also made a similar request in the past.
