Encouraging Eve-Teasing Culture: Gauahar Khan Blasts Paparazzi For Catcalling Pragya Jaiswal

Gauahar Khan has called out the paparazzi after a video of Pragya Jaiswal from a recent event went viral online. In the clip, the actress could be seen visibly irked at the cameramen, who made comments while she made her way to the venue. Gauahar slammed the paparazzi culture of crossing the lines with actresses.

Gauahar Khan lambasts paparazzi for crossing the line with Pragya Jaiswal

On July 7, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories to pen a note against the invasive paparazzi culture. She reshared a video in which the Khel Khel Mein actress was seen making her way inside the house after giving pictures to the media personnel stationed outside for Zayed Khan's birthday party. In the clip, after getting her pictures clicked, Pragya walked away when some paparazzi members called her name and made weird noises, making her uncomfortable.



A screengrab of Gauahar's post | Image: Instagram

A horrified Gauahar Khan shared the incident on her social media account and wrote in the caption, “Aren’t the paps encouraging eve-teasing culture? It’s not the first time. There are a lot of them who are respectful, but there are also many who constantly make lewd comments. I think this needs to be called out. Lines can’t be crossed." The video has received a massive backlash online, but Pragya Jaiswal is yet to react to it.

Celebs who have cautioned paps against crossing the lines with them