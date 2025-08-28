Updated 28 August 2025 at 14:40 IST
Metro In Dino OTT Release Date: Bollywood's ₹52 Cr Grosser With 8 Actors In Lead Role To Stream On Netflix From...
Metro In Dino OTT Release Date: The Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur headliner, which hit the big screens on July 4 and is ready for its digital premiere.
Metro In Dino OTT Release Date: The Anurag Basu directorial hit the big screens on July 4. Despite an overwhelmingly positive review, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Months after the theatrical run, Metro In Dino will begin streaming on Netflix from August 29. The streaming platform took to its official Instagram account to share the news of the film's OTT debut. The announcement was shared with the caption, "Agla station: Pyaar, heartbreaks aur thodi si ummeed. Watch Metro… In Dino, out 29 August, on Netflix!"
Metro In Dino box office performance
Metro In Dino enjoyed a solo Bollywood release on the big screens. The film was sandwiched between Kajol's Maa and Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. Despite the long anticipation, franchise appeal and extensive promotions, the Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur headliner underdelivered at the box office.
The film opened to a lukewarm ₹ 3.5 Cr, but registered substantial growth on the subsequent days. The collection of Metro In Dino remained over ₹1 crore until the third Monday, which coincided with the release of Saiyaara. In the 4-week theatrical run, Metro In Dino amassed a total of ₹ 52.1 Cr.
Metro In Dino is the sequel to Life In A Metro
Metro In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu, who also helmed the 2007 film Life In a Metro. Also a musicial, the sequel features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anupam Kher. Metro In Dino is produced by T-Series.
