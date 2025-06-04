Metro...In Dino Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan Led Multistarrer Is All About Modern Love, Messy Lives And Ugly Breakups

Metro...In Dino is finally gearing up to release on July 4. The film, boasting an ensemble cast and directed by Anurag Basu, was initially scheduled to release in 2024 but went through multiple delays. The makers of the movie have released the trailer of the film and are gaining varied reactions on social media. The star cast of the drama features, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Metro…In Dino trailer is all about senior romance, messy modern love, unwanted pregnancy and ugly breakups

On June 4, the makers of Metro…In Dino finally unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer has raised the fans' anticipation for the much-awaited project. The 3-minute-17-second clip teases a messy ‘situationship’ between the characters of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. It then features the love story of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which is hit by a roadblock when the actress' character gets pregnant.



A love story between Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher also seems to be brewing in the background while Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma battle out their differences. The trailer has a similar charm to the prequel, Life In A Metro (2007). The music by Pritam is unexplored in the trailer and has left fans waiting for more.

The multiple delays in Metro…In Dino release

Originally, Metro...In Dino was slated to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. It was then deferred to release in September and was eventually pushed to November 29. Now the film has finally locked a release date.