Milap Zaveri Brutally Trolled For Bizarre Defence Of Controversial Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Scene, Netizens Say 'Isse Jyada Bakwas...'

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with Diwali. The movie opened to a mixed response from cinegoers and amassed a total of modest ₹77.19 crore in the 23-day theatrical run. Several scenes of the movie became a talking point on social media. Some of the scenes were talked about for being ‘illogical’ while others became the centre of controversy.

In the said scene, the female protagonist Ada (played by Sonam Bajwa) says, "Whoever kills Vikram (Harshvardhan Rane) within the next 10 days, by Dussehra, I will spend one night with him.” The dialogue went viral on social media, with netizens baffled by the logic of the same. Some labelled the sequence ‘cheap’, while others shared that it is set in a world that can in no way be year.

Despite the widespread criticism, the director Milap Zaveri has defended the scene. In an interview with Digital Commentary, the filmmaker commented, “Deewaniyat's interval point was the strongest part of the story. I wrote the line with as much decency as I could. I did not write, ‘I will share the bed with him’, or that ‘I will have s*x with him’. I did not write such things and instead said, ‘I will spend the night with him’. Nights could be spent playing UNO or antakshari. It depends on the thought of the person watching the film." Refuting his own point, he concluded, “our objective was to say she will spend the night”. A video of his comment has now gone viral on social media.



A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, “Thank God I did not watch the film.” Another comment read, “This person should not be allowed to make any more films.” Another said, “Bhai kya bakwas hai yah sab." Defending the choices of cinegoers, a user wrote, “Inki cassette 2002-07 ke bich atak gayi hai inko yahi nahi maloom hai ki ab audience kitni mature ho chuki hai." Another user criticised the film and commented, “Isse jyada bakwas movie nhi dekha, kuch bhi ho raha tha.”



