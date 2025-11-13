Jolly LLB 3 On OTT: Netflix Announces Streaming Date Of Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama

Jolly LLB 3 hit the big screens on September 19. Following the 8-week streaming rule, the courtroom drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is set to premiere on OTT. Netflix took to their official social media handles to announce the streaming date of the film.

In the official confirmation, Netflix confirmed that Jolly LLB 3 will stream from November 14, coinciding with Children's Day. The official post announcing the streaming read, "Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! 🥳👨‍⚖

Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix."

Social media users and fans of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi took to the comment section to share their anticipation for the streaming of Jolly LLB 3. A comment read, “One of the most entertaining movies of this year with a very good social message.” Another read, “Great movie, enjoyed it a lot.” Cinegoers who watched the movie on the big screens shared that they would re-watch it on Netflix release, while others shared their anticipation of watching the movie from the comfort of their home.



The news of Netflix's premiere of Jolly LLB 3 comes amid reports of the movie being streamed on two OTT platforms. Several reports claimed that the courtroom drama would stream on Netflix as well as JioHotstar. However, JioHotstar has yet to confirm the streaming of the movie.



Jolly LLB 3 performed lower than expected at the box office