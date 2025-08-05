Mrunal Thakur Dating 9-Year-Older Dhanush After His Divorce From Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth? Here's What We Know

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are the latest duo to be caught in the gossip mill. The actors have sparked dating rumours following their public appearances and joint attendance at social gatherings. While neither party have confirmed the nature of their relationship, social media users are convinced of a romantic linkup between the two.

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Dhanush?

The seed of this speculation was planted on the social media site Reddit, where a user claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur share a collaborative music playlist on Spotify. This got eagle-eyed fans digging, and they found the actors in attendance at the same social gatherings over the past few days. Most recently, Dhanush, who lives in Chennai, flew down to Mumbai to attend the movie screening of Mrunal Thakur's starrer Son Of Sardaar 2. He was reportedly present at the actress's birthday celebration on August 1.



Earlier, Dhanush attended the birthday bash of director Aanand L. Rai following the wrap of his film, Tere Ishq Mein. The actors who are a part of the film ,as well as Sara Ali Khan, who is working with the filmmaker also attended the bash. However, what did not sit well with netizens was Mrunal's presence at the party. These incidents have sparked speculations about a romantic link up between the two. However, some social media users are not convinced yet.

Netizens have argued that and the duo might be just friends and also urged other social media users no not jump the gun and make assumptions.



Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce

A file photo of Dhanush and Aishwarya with Rajinikanth | Image: X