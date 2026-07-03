Mumbai Rains: VicKat Share Romantic Moment, YRF Hosts Alpha Screening, Allu Arjun Braves Strong Wind, Amitabh Bachchan's Janak Hit With Water Logging, See How Other Celebs Are Coping

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded weather warnings in several parts of Maharashtra owing to the relentless deluge, which has caused widespread waterlogging, crippled major traffic corridors, and resulted in two tragic fatalities linked directly to civic infrastructure failures. The first downpour of the season has severely impacted daily life in Mumbai as well. An intense monsoon downpour has thrown India's financial capital into total disarray. Amid the worsening weather conditions, know how celebrities residing in Mumbai are carrying out their daily business.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif steal romantic monsoon moments

The star couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, took some time off from their busy lives, soaking in the Mumbai monsoon together. Vicky shared a heartwarming black-and-white picture of himself, spending a precious moment with his wife, as the two appeared to be watching the rain from the balcony of their sea-facing Mumbai flat. The Uri actor remained seated in the front, while Katrina embraced him from behind, with her face and arms resting gently on Vicky's shoulder."Rains and you," he wrote in the caption.

YRF hosts intimate Alpha screening

The relentless rain did not stop showbiz. Ahead of the release of their latest spyverse movie, Alpha, Yash Raj Films hosted, what seemed to be an intimate, screening of the movie. The protagonist of the movie, Alia Bhatt, along with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor, co-star Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted exiting the YRF office after the screening.



Also Read: Alpha X Reviews: Can Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Revive YRF Spyverse?

Aamir Khan announces wedding venue

In the downpour, Aamir Khan held a press conference confirming the details of his July 5 wedding. The indoor briefing was attended by his daughter, Ira and son, Junaid. Speaking to the members of the media, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist confirmed that the wedding is going to be an intimate affair with only the families of the bride and groom in attendance. He also shared that the ceremony will take place at his ₹70 Crore Bandra home and will not be followed by any star-studded reception.

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Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalows flood with rainwater

Several celebrities are also dealing with the problem of waterlogging outside their Mumbai residences after the downpour. A viral video from outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Janak, claims that the property has been hit by heavy waterlogging. Videos also show knee-deep water collected outside Ajay Devgn's Juhu residence.



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Allu Arjun braves strong rain

The Pushpa star Allu Arjun is also in Mumbai currently, most likely for the shoot of his film Raaka, also starring Deepika Padukone. The actor was spotted making his way inside a closed space while braving strong winds that accompanied showers.