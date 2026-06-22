My Wife's An Alpha: Ranbir Kapoor's Unique Shoutout To Alia Bhatt's YRF Spy Movie Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor was recently snapped in Mumbai, and the video of the actor has gone viral online. Eagle-eyed caught attention to a detail on his outfit, which became the talking point of his outing. In the clip, the actor could be seen in a T-shirt, which subtly endorsed his wife and actress, Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, Alpha.

Ranbir Kapoor's subtle shoutout to Alpha goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are all set to headline the first female spy thriller by Yash Raj Films (YRF). A part of the banner's spyverse, the film will hit the big screens on July 3. With less than 20 days left for release, the makers are expediting the promotional process.

Amid this, Alia Bhatt's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out today wearing a casual black T-shirt that read, "My wife's an Alpha," a subtle plug to the movie. Clips of Ranbir in the T-shirt have gone viral. Fans of the actor have been gushing over his sweet gesture for his wife.



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Alia Bhatt to play a spy in Alpha

Alpha continues to generate buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Anil Kapoor also appears in a major role, adding another layer to the story, while Bobby Deol is seen as the film's chief antagonist. Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in a cameo role in the movie. Helmed by The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.



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