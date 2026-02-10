'National Crush' Ignored? Viral Video Claims Fans Sideline Triptii Dimri, Rush To Shahid Kapoor For Selfies During O Romeo Event

Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor are all set to share the screen in the upcoming movie O'Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action thriller will hit the big screens on February 13, coinciding with Valentine's Day weekend. Ahead of the film's release, the actors have been promoting the movie at various events.

One such event was the song launch of the movie in Mumbai. Several videos and photos of Shahid and Triptii from the event did the rounds on social media soon after. One such, unverified, video now viral online, claims that during the show, fans and attendees mobbed the actor for autographs and pictures, while the Laila Majnu fame stood alone on the sidelines.

The authenticity of the clip and, therefore, its full context, could not be independently verified. It was first shared on Instagram by an account, Dope Bollywood, on February 8. The video found its way to the Reddit thread Bolly Blinds and Gossip today, from where it got greater traction. At the time of publishing, the original video had 109k views, 79 comments and 749 likes.



Netizens are divided over the viral video

The video soon beckoned comments and opinions from social media users. Taking to the comment section, fans of Shahid Kapoor claimed that the actor has a much higher stardom than Triptii, especially among the older generation. They also took is an opportunity to 'remind' everyone that Shahid was the OG chocolate boy of the early 20s and that charm has remained with him over the years. They also argued that most of Triptii Dimri's popularity is limited to social media and does not really translate into on-ground fandom.



