Be Better Than Your Cousins: Netizens Caution Shanaya Kapoor As She Gears Up For Debut In Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor's much-delayed debut is finally happening. The actress will play the lead role in the Vishal Mishra directorial, Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which also features Vikrant Massey. The first look of the movie was unveiled by the makers today, before the film hits the big screen on July 11. Ahead of release, social media users have a message for Shanaya Kapoor.

Age-difference and expressionless remarks go viral after makers reveal Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan first look

On June 4, makers of Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan took to their Instagram account to share the first look poster of the film. The poster featured Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor sitting together on a carousel horse. The debutant could be seen with her eyes shut and donned a red-coloured co-ord set. Vikrant, on the other hand, donned an olive jacket and a matching jacket as he placed his hand on Shanaya's cheek. The teaser of the movie will be released tomorrow, and sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Two hearts. One love. And countless Gustaakhiyan”.



Social media users shared varied reactions after the first look of the movie was released. Some netizens extended their good luck to Shanaya for her maiden projects. Some also shared that at first glance, the movie looks interesting, like a romance-comedy.

Social media reactions to Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan first look | Image: Instagram

However, critics cautioned the actress to ‘do better’ than her cousins. The comment comes because Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, who are Shanaya's cousins, are often trolled for their sub-par acting. Some social media called Vikrant Massey and Shanaya's pairing ‘odd’, because of a 13-year age gap between them. Some even pointed out that Vikrant is a ‘fine’ actor, and whatever the actress does, will not match up to it in comparison.

