Netizens Sense 'Kalesh' As Veer Pahariya's 'Pissed' Reaction To Girlfriend Tara Sutaria Hugging AP Dhillon Goes Viral: Watch

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya attended the AP Dhillon concert, which was held at Jio World Centre on Friday. Several videos and photos from the concert are now doing the rounds on social media. In the clips, Tara could be seen sharing the stage with AP Dhillon for a performance on Thodi Si Daaru. However, it was Veer's reaction that caught the attention of social media users.

Veer Pahariya's reaction to Tara Sutaria dancing with AP Dhillon goes viral

Following the singer's concert, several videos of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who are dating each other, went viral online. In the clip, the actress, dressed in a black slit gown, could be seen performing to the song Thodi Si Daaru, along with Dhillon. However, after the performance, the singer greeted Tara with a hug and seemingly gave her a kiss on the cheek. Videos of this moment on the stage intercut with Veer Pahariya's reaction from the crowd became the talk of social media today.



In the videos, Veer Pahariya appears upset as his girlfriend Tara Sutaria performs with AP Dhillon. However, the authenticity of the videos could not be determined, with some social media users claiming that it appears staged. However, other netizens believe that the Sky Force actor got uncomfortable with the closeness of Tara and AP Dhillon, who were rumoured to be dating at the time.



