Dining With The Kapoors: Real Reason Behind Alia Bhatt's Absence From Brother-in-law Armaan Jain's Show Revealed

Fans are all set to closer look into the world of ‘Cinema’s first family' - The Kapoors. Created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra, Dining With The Kapoors is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 21. Following the trailer release of the show, fans noticed that Alia Bhatt, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, was missing. The show features other family members such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain, among others.

Clearing speculations surrounding Alia Bhatt's absence in the show, Armaan Jain told Bollywood Hungama, “She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, ‘work is worship.’” In the same conversation, the director Smriti Mundhra added, “That is the one thing about this family. They are all workaholics, and they all love what they do. There is always an understanding that everyone makes an attempt to gather and prioritise as much as possible, but inevitably there’s one or two people who can’t make it because of work—and that’s always allowed.”



About Dining With The Kapoors

The trailer of Dining With The Kapoors was unveiled on November 15. The warm, hilarious and candid show features the members of the Kapoor family coming together for their love for food, marking the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. The trailer opens with glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others arriving for the "grand lunch".



An official poster of Dining With The Kapoors | Image: Instagram

"Funny, loving, united. They're very fond of eating. They love to laugh, too," Kareena says in the trailer. It further takes viewers inside the chaotic, fun side of the family as they come together in the kitchen as well as for an epic lunch, revisiting fond memories of the legendary Raj Kapoor. The trailer also features a rare glimpse of the cinematic icon, sharing adorable moments with the family.



