Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino Braves Saiyaara Storm, Registers Rare Growth At Box Office On Third Sunday

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: The Anurag Basu drama hit screens on July 4 and garnered overwhelmingly positive response from cinegoers and critics alike. However, despite the good word of mouth, Metro In Dino failed to pull an audience to packed theatres. Following the release of new movies, the collections of Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's headliner took a further hit. But, it must be noted that despite almost a month of theatrical release and with many new releases, the single-day collection of Metro In Dino never plummeted below ₹1 crore.

Metro In Dino remains solid on the third weekend, but ₹50 crore still eludes it

Metro In Dino opened to a decent ₹3.5 crore in India and raked in ₹16.75 crore in the opening weekend of release. The movie, featuring an ensemble cast, concluded the first week of release with ₹26.85 crore. The Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer minted ₹11.65 crore in the second weekend and wrapped up the week with ₹17.15 crore in collection.



As per Sacnilk, on the second Sunday of release, Metro In Dino raked in ₹2 crore, which was slightly better than the film's Saturday collection (₹1.8 crore). The over ₹1 crore collection despite the new movies such as Saiyaara taking over screens is noteworthy. Despite the underwhelming box office report, Metro In Dino has received massive critical acclaim. The performance by the artists, the music and the plot of the drama received special appreciation by cinegoers.



