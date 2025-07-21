Prabhas-Anushka Shetty Turn CEO And HR Of Maahishmathi As Team Baahubali Joins Meme Fest Mocking Viral Coldplay Couple | Watch

The Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and the company's Global Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, seem to have opened a treasure trove of content on social media following their personal scandal at the Coldplay concert. The Internet had a field day after Kiss Cam at Chris Martin's concert, unintentionally, exposed their alleged affair. The latest to poke fun at the fiasco was the Baahubali team. An Instagram post from the team's official account has now gone viral online.

Baahubali team takes a dig at Coldplay concert couple

On July 20, days after the alleged affair of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot became exposed to the world, the official account of the team Baahubali took the opportunity to join the meme fest. The account shared a post that featured an iconic still from the film starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. The couple, who are seen to have gotten married in the movie, could be seen cuddling in a romantic scene.



Sharing the still on Instagram, the post caption read, “CEO & HR of Maahishmathi”. The hilarious similarity between Prabhas and Anushka's pose with Byron and Cabot sparked varied reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “Coldplay concert ❌ Bhalladeva concert”. Another quipped, “Cold play❎ Crown play✅”. The post and the caption have now gone viral on social media.



Chris Martin errs with caution in the Jumbotron section of his latest concert

One bitten, twice shy, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is in no mood to birth another scandal at his concert. In his most recent gig, the singer warned the attendees that there are cameras that would film them and might end up showing their faces on the big screens. He said, “We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen." In his signature cheeky style, the musician added, "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."



