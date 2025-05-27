Old Video Shows Sonu Sood Blatantly Flouting Traffic Rules By Riding Bike Without Helmet In Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh Police Begins Probe

Sonu Sood is a strong advocate of following traffic rules and road safety. However, an old video of the actor shows him violating traffic rules himself. In the video, he could be seen riding a bike shirtless, reportedly in Spiti Valley. The viral clip reached the Himachal Pradesh police, who have assured that an investigation regarding the same is underway.

Himachal Pradesh police begins investigation on Sonu Sood's viral video

On May 24, several X (formerly Twitter) users took to their handles to share videos of Sonu Sood riding a bike without any safety gear in the mountain terrain. The clip shows the Dabanng actor riding through the snow-capped mountains in Spiti wearing only shorts and sunglasses as he makes his way along with a team of bikers. The authenticity of the video could not be ascertained, and it remains unclear if the clip is a part of the movie shoot.



Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Video From Best Friend's Wedding In Spain Goes Viral

As soon as the video was shared, social media users took to the comment section to tag the Himachal Pradesh police and demand action against the actor. An initial probe by the investigating officers has proven that the video is from 2023. The verification of the authenticity of the clip is underway by DySP HQ Keylong. If the allegations against Sonu Sood are confirmed, the police have assured appropriate action.



The actor has faced a massive backlash on social media after the video went viral. His fans have stressed that several people who look up to him will imitate his behaviour, which could be dangerous. Netizens also objected to the 1-year-old actor riding shirtless.

The video comes a month after Sonu Sood made an emotional appeal for road safety following his wife's accident. In a video message on April 7, the actor said, “There is a very important message. Last week, there was a very big accident in Nagpur in which my wife, her nephew and her sister were inside the car. The whole world has seen the condition of the car. You know that if anyone saved them, it was the seat belt.”