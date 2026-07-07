'Paaji, It's Really Coming...': How Diljit Dosanjh Celebrated Controversial Film Satluj Release On OTT

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has courted controversy after its OTT release on July 3. The movie started streaming on ZEE5 on Friday evening and was taken down from the platform on July 5 over "security concerns". Director Honey Trehan's movie was stuck with the CBFC pending clearance since 2022. Its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was called off in 2023, with reports claiming "political forces" were at play in its removal from the film festival line-up. In early 2025, its announced theatrical release didn't happen. Finally, on July 3, it dropped on OTT, without prior announcement, but with a changed title. Earlier titled Punjab '95, the movie released as Satluj.

Trehan told The Hollywood Reporter about the release, "On streaming platforms, you don’t strictly require a CBFC theatrical certificate. When ZEE came on board, they truly loved the film and insisted it needed to see the light of day."

Satluj has been removed from OTT after its silently debuted on ZEE5 on July 3 | Image: X

As per the director, as conversations happened behind closed doors with the production house and streaming partner ZEE5 about Satluj's planned global release, only Diljit from the core team was aware of the negotiations. The actor, who essays the lead role of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kahlra in Satluj, dropped a text message to Trehan, celebrating the film's OTT release as he came to know of it. As per Trehan, Diljit's text to him read, "Paaji, it's really coming out tonight."

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The singer-actor also did an Instagram live on the day of the film's release on ZEE5, saying that he was sure that the movie would be removed from OTT soon and encouraged fans to download and watch it. Pirated copies of Satluj are being circulated widely on Telegram and such apps, making the film accessible to many despite it being pulled down from ZEE5.

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Satluj is directed by Honey Trehan | Image: X

The film, which was earlier titled "Punjab '95" and details the life of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in Punjab in the turbulent 1990s when the state was reeling under terrorism, was stuck with the censors for more than three years. Released uncut on ZEE5 under the new title of "Satluj" on July 3, the film was removed from the platform on July 5.