Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Benefits From Discounted Tickets On Tuesday, Registers Slight Growth

Param Sundari Box Office Collection: The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer hit the big screens on August 29 and opened to a mixed response. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romance comedy failed to garner a decent collection in the opening days. Made on a reported budget of ₹40-₹50 crore, Param Sundari minted ₹ 34.25 Cr in the five-day theatrical run.

Param Sundari is yet to cross ₹50 crore at the box office

Param Sundari opened to a decent ₹7.25 crore. The film registered growth on the subsequent days and concluded the first weekend with ₹27 crore at the box office. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer registered a big drop on the first Monday, when the film made ₹3.25 crore.



Owing to ‘Blockbuster Tuesdays’, Param Sundari tickets were offered at heavily discounted rates. Cinegoers availed the offers as the tickets were priced at just ₹99. As a result, Param Sundari registered a slight growth on Tuesday with ₹4.25 crore in collection. As per Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹ 34.25 Cr in 5 days of release. The movie was expected to cross ₹50 crore at the box office in the opening weekend, but it has not performed as expected.

Param Sundari to stream on Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical run

After the run in the cinema, Param Sundari will debut on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will most likely land on OTT after 12 weeks of theatrical release. Released on August 29, Param Sundari revolves around a love story between a North Indian boy (played by Sidharth) and a South Indian girl (Played by Janhvi), in the backdrop of Kerala. The film also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in crucial roles, along with others.