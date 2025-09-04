Updated 4 September 2025 at 11:17 IST
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Dip To Lowest Single-Day Biz Ahead Of Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, The Bengal Files Release
Param Sundari Box Office Collection: The Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer hit the big screens on August 29 and has underperformed at the ticketing counters.
Param Sundari Box Office Collection: The Tushar Jalota directorial hit the big screens on August 29 and has performed lower than expected. After a slight growth on Tuesday owing to discounted prices, the film registered a steep decline again. Before the release of new movies such as Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, and The Bengal Files, Param Sundari witnessed a decline in collection.
Param Sundari box office collections dip on day 6
Param Sundari opened to a decent ₹7.25 crore on day 1. Owing to mixed reviews, the film concluded the first weekend with ₹27 crore at the box office. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer registered a big drop on the first Monday, when the film made ₹3.25 crore.
The collections saw an upward spike on Tuesday owing to heavy discounts on ticket prices. As per Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹4.25 crore in collections. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 37.10 Cr after adding another ₹ 2.85 Cr in its kitty on Wednesday.
The low box office growth is a roadblock, especially as several new movies are slated to release on Friday. Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, and The Bengal Files will all release on September 5, becoming a deterrent to Param Sundari's business. The buzz for all three movies is quite high, and they are expected to perform well at the box office.
