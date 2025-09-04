Republic World
Updated 4 September 2025 at 11:17 IST

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Dip To Lowest Single-Day Biz Ahead Of Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, The Bengal Files Release

Param Sundari Box Office Collection: The Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer hit the big screens on August 29 and has underperformed at the ticketing counters.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 | Image: instagram

Param Sundari Box Office Collection: The Tushar Jalota directorial hit the big screens on August 29 and has performed lower than expected. After a slight growth on Tuesday owing to discounted prices, the film registered a steep decline again. Before the release of new movies such as Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, and The Bengal Files, Param Sundari witnessed a decline in collection.  

Param Sundari box office collections dip on day 6 

Param Sundari opened to a decent ₹7.25 crore on day 1. Owing to mixed reviews, the film concluded the first weekend with ₹27 crore at the box office. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer registered a big drop on the first Monday, when the film made ₹3.25 crore.

The collections saw an upward spike on Tuesday owing to heavy discounts on ticket prices. As per Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹4.25 crore in collections. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 37.10 Cr after adding another ₹ 2.85 Cr in its kitty on Wednesday.

The low box office growth is a roadblock, especially as several new movies are slated to release on Friday. Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, and The Bengal Files will all release on September 5, becoming a deterrent to Param Sundari's business. The buzz for all three movies is quite high, and they are expected to perform well at the box office. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 11:17 IST

