Param Sundari Box Office Collection Dip To Lowest Single-Day Biz Ahead Of Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, The Bengal Files Release

Param Sundari Box Office Collection: The Tushar Jalota directorial hit the big screens on August 29 and has performed lower than expected. After a slight growth on Tuesday owing to discounted prices, the film registered a steep decline again. Before the release of new movies such as Baaghi 4, Conjuring Last Rites, and The Bengal Files, Param Sundari witnessed a decline in collection.

Param Sundari box office collections dip on day 6

Param Sundari opened to a decent ₹7.25 crore on day 1. Owing to mixed reviews, the film concluded the first weekend with ₹27 crore at the box office. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer registered a big drop on the first Monday, when the film made ₹3.25 crore.

The collections saw an upward spike on Tuesday owing to heavy discounts on ticket prices. As per Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹4.25 crore in collections. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 37.10 Cr after adding another ₹ 2.85 Cr in its kitty on Wednesday.