Parents-to-be Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Make A Pit Stop At Zurich Before Heading To MET Gala | Photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are on the precipice of parenthood. The couple will welcome their first child later this year, before which the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress will walk the red carpet at the coveted MET Gala 2025. Scheduled to be held on May 5, the actress already seems to be on her way to fashion's biggest night. Her latest social media post, now going viral, suggests that the couple is vacationing in Zurich.

Sidkiara sneak in a babymoon ahead of the MET Gala

On April 29, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Zurich vacation. The actress shared the photo with no caption and shared glimpses of the luxury stay, outside India. In one of the photos, Kiara posed with her husband, Sidharth, for a selfie with luxury brand labels in the background.



She also shared snaps of her wholesome food treats, which included Italian classic margherita pizza, macarons and a plate of fresh berries. In another snap, the actress was seen lazing around her accommodation in a bathing robe. While Kiara Advani did not share the location of the photos herself, fans of the actress mentioned in the comment section that she is in Zurich. The trip marks the couple's babymoon since the actress is expected to deliver later this year. As soon as the actress shared pictures from her holiday, social media users praised her pregnancy glow. Several netizens pointed out that she is ‘glowing’, despite wearing minimal makeup in the photos.

Kiara Advani to make her MET Gala debut

The Metropolitan Museum of Art rolls out the red carpet annually on the first Monday in May for the biggest night in fashion. Over the years, several Indian designers have walked the red carpet at the coveted MET steps. This time, mom-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to stun at the MET Gala 2025 scheduled to be held on May 5.



