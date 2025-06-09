Paresh Rawal Shuts Down Fan's Request Of Making A Comeback In Hera Pheri Franchise: There Are Three...

Paresh Rawal fans are still hopeful of the actor's comeback in the comedy franchise, Hera Pheri 3. The veteran actor has made it clear that he has no intention of working in the sequels of the films headlined by Akshay Kumar. Most recently, the actor shut down any hopes of his comeback by giving a straight reply to a fan.

Paresh Rawal shuts down any possibilities of a comeback in Hera Pheri 3

On June 9, Paresh Rawal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to give a reply to a fan who enquired about his comeback in Hera Pheri. The fan noted, "Sir, please think 🤔🤔 Once again to join the HERA FERI movie 🍿You are the hero of this movie". Setting the record straight, the veteran actor refused and asserted that he is not the only hero in the film.



Replying to the post, Paresh Rawal wrote, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri”. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to continue urging him for a comeback. Several social media users stressed that the movie is incomplete without him. For the unversed, Paresh Rawal essays the role of iconic ‘Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte’ in the Hera Pheri franchise.



Paresh Rawal's controversial exit from Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal disappointed several fans by announcing his exit from Hera Pheri 3 after the film went on floors. This invited not just ire from fans but also legal trouble for the actor. Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape Of Good Films, sued the actor for breach of contract and demanded ₹25 crore. As a result, Paresh Rawal returned the signing amount of Hera Pheri 3 and also reportedly added a 15% interest on the amount.