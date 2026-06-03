'Saif Is...': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Comparisons With Deepika Padukone-Diana Penty's Cocktail Ahead of Sequel Release

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna came together for the trailer launch of their upcoming film Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is a sequel to the 2012 release, which features Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Several videos and photos from the trailer launch of Cocktail 2 are now going viral.

In one of the videos, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the comparisons of the sequel with the first film. When asked specifically about filling Saif's shoes, the Jab We Met fame simply praised him. The original Cocktail (2012) centred on a contemporary love triangle between Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty). The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship.

Cocktail was a box office success at the time of release | Image: X

Talking about playing the male lead in Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor simply told Instant Bollywood, “Saif is Saif. He's amazing. I had a great time watching him, and this is a very different film.” He signed off by saying he hopes the audience likes their film, releasing on June 19.

Cocktail 2 trailer out

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are set to bring a chaotic love story to the big screens with their upcoming film Cocktail 2. The almost three-minute trailer of the film features a tale of chaos, confusion and heartbreak between three friends, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Ally (Kriti Sanon). In the trailer, the lead cast were seen travelling, where the trio explore their friendship and different aspects of their relationship, including a possibility of a threesome. In some sequences of the trailer, Kriti Sanon was seen flirting with Shahid Kapoor while the actor appears to be in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. The situation takes a downturn when the lady duo starts fighting over Shahid Kapoor.



Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Gets Back At Rashmika For Cocktail 2 Song Launch Incident

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