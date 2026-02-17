Photo Of The Day: Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal Flash Big Smiles On The Bhooth Bangla Set After Hera Pheri 3 Controversy

A true friendship is said to be one that stands the test of time. The bond between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal has passed this along with other, more challenging ones. From being co-stars for several years to being in loggerheads leading to legal cases, the actors have survived their fair share of ups and downs and continue to remain warm and professional. They are currently shooting for the Priyadarshan directorial, Bhooth Bangla. A photo of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal from the set of the film is now viral online.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar pose together for the shutterbugs

Like true professionals, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal were spotted warmly embracing each other, proving that no love is lost between them. A photo of the actors from the set of Bhooth Bangla shows the actors ready for their shoot. Akshay donned a green shirt and classic denim for the day as he kept his arm over Rawal's shoulder. The veteran actor donned a crisp, white kurta teamed with a green Nehru jacket and smiled at the camera.



Another photo, also said to be from the set of Bhooth Bangla, features Akshay Kumar with the director Priyadarshan. Fan pages of the actor have been circulating the photos without mentoning its origin. While the authenticity of the photo remains unknown, excited fans of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have been circulating it widely.



The Hera Pheri 3 combo reunites for Bhooth Bangla

Interestingly, Bhooth Bangla is also directed by Priyadarshan, the filmmaker who will also helm Hera Pheri 3. The film will also mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, who have already featured in over 20 movies together. The upcoming horror comedy will release on the big screens earlier than scheduled. Bhooth Bangla is now slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2026. Akshay Kumar shared a video announcing the film's new release date. The movie was previously slated for theatrical release on May 15.