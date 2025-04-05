'Pretty Woman' Preity Zinta's Appearance Makes Netizens Nostalgic: Ageing Like Fine Wine

Updated April 5th 2025, 16:27 IST
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta made her celluloid debut in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. With career spanning more than a decade, she is considered as one of the most celebrated actors of 2000s. A recent video of hers is doing rounds on social media, which has made fans nostalgic seeing her appearance.
Instagram user named Viral Bhayani shared a video, in which Preity Zinta was all smiles for the the camera and waved at paps as well. Netizens flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “Cute, reminds of 2000s.” Another user wrote, “Ageing like fine wine”. “Looking very gorgeous Preity".
Preity Zinta will next be seen in Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. The project is touted to be one of the ambitious films of Santoshi. It marks the reunion of the director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny after the 1990 film Ghayal and the 1993 film Damini.
This film will mark the comeback of Preity Zinta after a 7-year hiatus. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman. Lahore 1947 is scheduled to release in 2025.
Published April 5th 2025, 15:31 IST