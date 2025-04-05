'Pretty Woman' Preity Zinta's Appearance Makes Netizens Nostalgic: Ageing Like Fine Wine

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta made her celluloid debut in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. With career spanning more than a decade, she is considered as one of the most celebrated actors of 2000s. A recent video of hers is doing rounds on social media, which has made fans nostalgic seeing her appearance.

Netizens react to Preity Zinta's latest video

Instagram user named Viral Bhayani shared a video, in which Preity Zinta was all smiles for the the camera and waved at paps as well. Netizens flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “Cute, reminds of 2000s.” Another user wrote, “Ageing like fine wine”. “Looking very gorgeous Preity".

File photo of Preity Zinta | Source: Instagram

What's next for Preity Zinta?

Preity Zinta will next be seen in Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. The project is touted to be one of the ambitious films of Santoshi. It marks the reunion of the director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny after the 1990 film Ghayal and the 1993 film Damini.

Lahore 1947 | Source: IMDb