That Smile! Fans Find Shades of Rajesh Khanna In Aarav Kumar | See Pics

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Kumar, has always maintained a low profile. But, with his recent appearance at Huma Qureshi’s Eid party has sparked debate among the netizens as how similar he looks to his grandfather Rajesh Khanna. The video from the event has now gone viral on social media.
The star kid was all smiles for the camera and looked handsome in the black kurta and white pyjamas. The video has caught netizens’ attention and flooded the comment section as how he looks like the younger version of Akshay Kumar, while some said he looks like his grandfather.
One user wrote, “He looks like young Akshay Kumar especially his smile”. Another user wrote, “His smile just like his father”. “Combo of Rajesh Khanna and Akshay Kumar”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Rajesh Khanna and Akshay Kumar genes smiling out there”. A Instagram user wrote, “Mini Rajesh Khanna”.
For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001. Together they have son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna.
Prior to Rajesh Khanna’s death, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran star had expressed his pride in his family trend which included himself , Dimple Kapadia, daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinkie Khanna, son-in-law Akshay Kumar and grandson Aarav. The Anand actor also said that after him, Aarav would the next superstar of the film industry. He stated, “He (Aarav) will carry the talent, the dedication, and the sacrifice that every one of us has carried in our family. Aarav will be Indian film industry's next superstar.”
Rajesh Khanna had an illustrious film career with popular movies including The Train, Sachaa Jhutha, Safar, Guddi, Amar Prem, Dushman, Chhoti Bahu, Anuraag, Bangaru Babu, Namak Haram and Humshakal among others. He died on July 18 2012, at his bungalow, Aashirwad, in Mumbai.
