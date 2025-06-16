Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Marie's Adorable Photos With 'Nai Nai' Madhu Chopra Are Too Cute To Miss

Priyanka Chopra shared unseen glimpses of her family on the occasion of her mother, Madhu Chopra's birthday. She took to her Instagram account to share clips of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, along with Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas. The post and the caption are now doing the rounds on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's adorable birthday wish for Madhu Chopra

On June 16, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos strung together in a short clip to wish her mother, Madhu Chopra, on her birthday. The actress shared the photos in which Madhu could be seen spending quality time with Malti. The Fashion actress had hidden the face of her three-year-old daughter in the clip.



Also Read: Ace OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi's Comedy Thriller Is Now Streaming On

Also Read: Ram Kapoor Buys Lamborghini Urus SE SUV Worth 1 BHK Flat In South Mumbai

The video also featured Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas and his candid moments with her mother. The actress shared the post with the caption, “Happy birthday to the woman who dances to the beat of her own drum! Here’s to many, many more. We love you so much nai na”. The caption implied that Malti adorably addresses her maternal grandmother as ‘nai nai’. Fans and followers of Priyanka took to the comment section to extend their wishes for Madhu and lavish praises on her for raising the actress beautifully.

Priyanka Chopra's Father's Day post for Nick Jonas

Hours before the birthday wish for Madhu, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos to commemorate Father's Day on June 15. The actress shared a shoutout for her husband, Nick Jonas, and shared photos of him with Malti Marie. In one of the now-viral clicks, the toddler could be seen crafting a special card for the singer on the special day.



Also Read: The Raja Saab Teaser: Prabhas' Film Is A Lite Version Of Kartik's BB2