Priyanka Chopra Poses With BLACKPINK Lisa, Chinese Actress Liu Yifei At Bvlgari Event In Italy, Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra attended an event by Bvlgari in Italy on May 19. The actress serves as an ambassador of the jewellery brand and attends the annual events. Photos of the actress from Sicily are now doing the rounds on social media.

Priyanka Chopra makes heads turn at Bvlgari event

In viral photos and videos, Priyanka Chopra could be seen posing with Chinese actress Liu Yifei and BLACKPINK member Lisa. The Fashion actress donned a beige gown with golden embellishment in the front. The sleeveless sheer gown was teamed with a classic serpentini necklace. She tied her hair in a bun and posed for the shutterbugs at the event.



Lisa, on the other hand, was stunned in a white floor-length gown. The strapless gown featured a yellow and floral detailing on the neck. She also completed the look with a statement necklace. In an inside video from the event, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress was seen chatting up with the BLACKPINK member. In another video, Priyanka Chopra was seen posing with Liu and Lisa. After she was done, the actress greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. Several photos and videos of the actress with CEO Jean-Christophe Babin have gone viral on social media.



Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' date night at the MET Gala

A few weeks back, Priyanka Chopra attended the MET Gala 2025 with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. The duo, who is a regular at the charity gala, made a stunning appearance at the red carpet, keeping up with the theme of the year Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.