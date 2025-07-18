Priyanka Chopra Slips Into A Bikini For Her 43rd Birthday, Shares Adorable Moments With Nick Jonas ANd Malti Marie | Watch

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, July 18. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video montage from her getaway with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. The actress shared the video with a long note expressing gratitude.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get cosy on the beach, adorable moments with Malti Marie steal the limelight

On July 17, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos in the form of a video montage on her Instagram account. In the clip, the actress could be seen enjoying downtime with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti on the beach. The couple enjoyed stolen moments and engaged in PDA while on vacation.



Priyanka also shared glimpses of her adorable moments with Malti Marie. Adding a caption to her video, the Citadel actress wrote, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift, and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude, I go into 43 baby!” She added a heart and an evil eye emoji to it.



Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' beachside PDA moment goes viral