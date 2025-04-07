Priyanka Chopra Turns Guide At Bapu Bazaar In Jaipur, Unseen Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra recently made a short trip to India. The actress was in the country to shoot for her comeback project SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The actress took some time off from the film shoot to visit Jaipur for a Bvlgari event. A video of her exploring the local sights in the Pink City is now viral online.

Priyanka Chopra turns guide in Jaipur

On April 2, Priyanka Chopra was spotted shopping for local artefacts in Jaipur. She was accompanied by the Jewellery Executive Creative Director of Bvlgari, Lucia Silvestri. The actress greeted her fans in the market and even posed for a few selfies.



For the day out, Priyanka opted for an off-white pant-suit. She was spotted exploring the local markets. Lucia also shared a video from her trip to Jaipur, expressing gratitude to Priyanka Chopra was showing her around. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s always such a pleasure spending some quality time with you. ✨ @priyankachopra Talking about gems, colors, and inspirations in such a vibrant place made everything feel even more special." The video is now viral online.

Priyanka Chopra returns home after wrapping SSMB29 shoot

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make a comeback in Indian cinema with the movie SSMB29. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and also features Mahesh Babu. The actress was shooting for the film in Odisha in the last month.



