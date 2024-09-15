sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 20:48 IST, September 15th 2024

Raha, Taimur, Jeh In A Frame Is Priceless, Kapoor Kids Steal The Limelight In Ganpati Fam-Jam

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a photo from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration of the Kapoor family feat Raha, Taimur and Jeh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kapoor family's Ganpati celebration
Kapoor family's Ganpati celebration | Image: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:48 IST, September 15th 2024