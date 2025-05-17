Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay Devgn And Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears ₹150 Crore Mark

Updated May 17th 2025, 17:10 IST
Raid 2 hit the big screen on May 1. The movie is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie follows the life of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is uncovering another white collar crime. The mystery thriller is a sequel to the 2018 film. Following the success of the second part, makers have confirmed that a third part of the movie is in the works and will be headlined by Ajay Devgn.
Raid 2 opened to a decent ₹19.25 crore in India. Despite sharing screens with Ahskay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2, the Ajay Devgn headliner maintained a steady grip at the box office. The movie raked in ₹95.75 crore in the first week of release.
The following week, Raid 2 amassed a total of ₹40.6 crore. It has now entered the third week of release and minted ₹3 crore on Friday and ₹1.4 crore on the third Saturday, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. At the time of publishing, Raid 2 had collected a total of ₹140.75 crore. Given the weekend, the movie is expected to register further growth and is likely to cross the ₹150 cr mark in the third weekend. Raid 2 might also have to face competition from Mission: Impossible and Final Destination, both of which have been released in Hindi as well.
In just 17 days, Raid 2 has secured a place in the top 10 grossers of Ajay Devgn. The film has beaten the collections of Son Of Sardaar (₹105.1 cr) and Golmaal 3 (₹106.6 cr) to become the eighth highest-grossing movie of the actor. It is yet to beat the collections of Singham Returns, Shaitaan, Total Dhamaal, Golmaal Again, Drishyam 2, Singham Again and Tanhaji.
Published May 17th 2025, 17:10 IST