Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay Devgn And Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears ₹150 Crore Mark

Raid 2 hit the big screen on May 1. The movie is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie follows the life of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is uncovering another white collar crime. The mystery thriller is a sequel to the 2018 film. Following the success of the second part, makers have confirmed that a third part of the movie is in the works and will be headlined by Ajay Devgn.

Raid 2 eyes to cross ₹150 cr on third weekend

Raid 2 opened to a decent ₹19.25 crore in India. Despite sharing screens with Ahskay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2, the Ajay Devgn headliner maintained a steady grip at the box office. The movie raked in ₹95.75 crore in the first week of release.



The following week, Raid 2 amassed a total of ₹40.6 crore. It has now entered the third week of release and minted ₹3 crore on Friday and ₹1.4 crore on the third Saturday, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. At the time of publishing, Raid 2 had collected a total of ₹140.75 crore. Given the weekend, the movie is expected to register further growth and is likely to cross the ₹150 cr mark in the third weekend. Raid 2 might also have to face competition from Mission: Impossible and Final Destination, both of which have been released in Hindi as well.



Raid 2 becomes Ajay Devgn's eighth highest grosser