Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajay Devgn Starrer Braves Mission Impossible 8, Final Destinationb Bloodlies, Suprasses ₹150 Crore Mark

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 hit the big screens on May 1, coinciding with the Labour Day holiday. The movie has held steady at the box office and breached the ₹150 crore mark in just 20 days of release. The drama movie has braved competition from new Hollywood releases such as Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines, both of which have left lasting impressions on fans in India.

Raid 2 eyes to surpass the collections of Total Dhamaal

Raid 2 opened to a staggering ₹19.25 crore. The film minted an impressive ₹95.75 crore in the first week of its theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer performed well in the second week as well. The movie rounded up the second week with ₹40.6 crore. Despite the release of new movies on Friday, the drama continued to perform well.

On the third Tuesday of release, Raid 2 raked in ₹2.15 crore. As per Sacnilk, the movie has amassed a total of ₹153.25 crore in the 20-day theatrical run in India. The movie has made it to the list of top 10 all-time highest-grossers of both Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. Surpassing Shaitaan, it became the sixth-highest Ajay Devgn grosser and Riteish Deshmukh's third-highest film, beating Housefull 2. The Raj Kumar Gupta is likely to surpass the collection of Ajay Devgn starrer Total Dhamaal (₹155.67 crore). However, the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf in the coming week might be a deterrent to the movie.

Raid 2 holds steady despite Mission: Impossible and Final Destination frenzy

Both Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines have found a decent audience in India. The Tom Cruise starrer hit the big screens on May 17 in India. In the 5-day theatrical run, the film has raked in ₹44.53 crore at the domestic market. Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the actioner is the final film in the franchise, which adds to the fan frenzy.

