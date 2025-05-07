Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Falls Short Of ₹100 Crore After Week 1

Raid 2 Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer hit the big screen on May 1, coinciding with the Labour Day holiday. While the film opened to a decent start at the box office, the movie has wrapped the first week with a little under ₹100 crore. The coming weekend is expected to boost the collection of the film at the ticketing counter.

Raid 2 unable to cross ₹100 cr at the domestic box office

Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 movie headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film follows the life of IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he uncovers another white collar crime. This time, Riteish Deshmukh plays the antagonist as the corrupt union minister Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor in the role of Ajay Devgn's wife.



Raid 2 opened to ₹19.25 crore at the domestic box office. The crime thriller minted ₹52 crore at the opening weekend. As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the Ajay Devgn starrer minted ₹4.50 crore on day 7. The collection might see a slight increase after the inclusion of late hours bookings. In the 7-day theatrical run, Raid 2 has amassed a total of ₹90.25 crore.



Raid 2 is yet to cross the collection of Raid

Released in 2018, Raid featured Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles with Ileana D'Cruz in a supporting role. The film was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and performed very well at the box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹10.04 crore. In the 8-week theatrical run, the film amassed a total of ₹103.07 Cr in India and ₹154.19 Cr worldwide as per Sacnilk.



