Raid 2 Faces CBFC Scrutiny, Tamannaah Bhatia's Song Impacts Rating Of Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh Film: Report

Raid 2 is headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh and will hit the big screens on May 1. A sequel to the 2018 crime drama, the film has passed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) scrutiny and has acquired a ‘U/A;’ certificate. A few dialogues from the movie have been modified by the makers at the demand of the film board. Additionally, the rating of the film underwent slight changes due to new additions by the makers. However, the movie has not undergone any visual cuts, as per reports.

Sources close to CBFC told Bollywood Hungama that the film board has asked the makers to modify two dialogues. As per the report, makers have been asked to replace ‘Railway Mantri’ with ‘Bada Mantri’ and another 8-second dialogue to be removed. After making the said changes, the movie makers approached the CBFC again.



In the second round of censor approval, the makers approached the film board with a shorter film. As per reports, they made modifications to 43 scenes in Raid 2 voluntarily, most likely to make the narrative crisper. Apart from trimming the scenes, the makers also made some additions to the film. Yo Yo Honey Singh's song Nasha, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and another song, Money Money, were added. After the cuts and additions, the new runtime of Raid 2 is 138.57 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 18 minutes and 57 seconds.



The source close to CBFC told the publication, “With the addition of the song Nasha featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the film’s rating has been changed from U/A 7+ to U/A 13+.” However, the change will not make a big impact on the movie. Since the film was passed with a U/A certificate, the Ajay Devgn starrer will be deemed fit to be viewed by a family audience.

