Raid 2 Song Nasha Out: 'Shama Is Back,' Say Netizens As Tamannaah Bhatia Grooves To Sizzling Track

Ajay Devgn ’s political thriller Raid 2 is all set to release in cinemas on May 1, 2025. To maintain hype and excitement, the makers of the film finally dropped the special track Nasha featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and netizens flooded the social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia's song Nasha unveiled, netizens react

Production house T-Series dropped the special song Nasha on social media platforms and soon netizens flooded the comment section to express their excitement. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in white and gold dress and poses confidently for the camera with backup dancers in the background. Riteish Deshmukh also makes an appearance in the song.

One user wrote, “Tamannaah Bhatia wild fire again with her Nasha wali thumka”. Another user wrote, “Shama is back Nasha”. “Tamannaah Bhatia is slaying it once again”, wrote the third user. Another social media user, “Raid 2 blockbuster loading”. A user wrote, “What a gorgeous lady Tamanna love from Romania”. This special appearance of Tamannaah comes after the hit track Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Akshay Kumar among others.

All about Raid 2

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Supriya Pathak, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh will be seen in special tracks. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 1.