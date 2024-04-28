Ramayana Actor Ranbir Kapoor Reacts Strongly To Paparazzi Using Expletives | WATCH

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the midst of filming for arguably one of the biggest roles of his career, that of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor recently made the news when his first-ever glimpse in the revered role, leaked from the high-security sets of the film, made its way onto the internet. Ranbir however, now finds himself making headlines for an entirely different reason.

Okay so I was lucky and blessed enough to see Ranbir Kapoor Live and I must say he looked super duper handsome 🥵🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wt6HZEDtgc — 𝐍𝐞𝐡𝐚 (@Nehatweets__)

Ranbir Kapoor strongly reacts to paparazzi slipup



Ranbir Kapoor recently marked his presence at the opening of a major jewellery store in Mumbai. Though most of the event went off without a hitch, a particular moment, caught on camera, has now caught the internet's fancy. Prior to heading into the actual establishment, Ranbir spent some time on a makeshift podium, erected just in front of the store, interacting with the host and posing for the paparazzi.

Ranbir's reaction when somebody said BC... #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/PMCTwre1qU — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_)

As he was stepping off the podium, one voice among the paps, ended up screaming out an expletive. The actor's ears perked up and he rather subtly asked the pap in question, if all was good, with a bemused look on his face. Ranbir then proceeded to walk away towards the store.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming for Ramayana, images leaked online



It is worth noting, that no official cast announcement has ever taken place, to date, for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The big banner project however, commenced filming earlier this month in Mumbai. Up until now, only AI-generated and artist-reimagined glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram, had been doing the rounds of the internet. In a major leak from the high-guarded sets of the film, Kapoor's first shot, as Lord Ram, has now made it on to the internet.

Not just this, Ranbir can be seen walking - presumably filming a scene - with Sai Pallavi in tow, who can be seen clad in an opulent saree. Pallavi is set to essay the role of Goddess Sita. The film is rumoured to be eyeing a Diwali 2025 release.