Ramayana: Ravie Dubey Calls It 'Greatest Honour' To Play Lord Lakshman In Film, Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Start of Something Unforgettable'

Ramayana: The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor headliner unveiled the first glimpse of the movie today, July 3. With the video, the makers also confirmed that apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana will also feature Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. After the confirmation, Ravie took to his Instagram account to share the announcement with his fans and followers.

Ravie Dubey reacts to making his Bollywood debut with Ramayana

Ravie Dubey is a popular name in the television industry and has played lead roles in serials such as Saas Bina Sasuraal and Jamai Raja. He has also featured in Punjabi movies and web series like Matsya Kaand. However, Ramayana will mark his debut in Bollywood.



On July 3, the actor took to his Instagram account to share the official announcement video of the film. He shared the glimpse with the caption, “हरि अनन्त हरि कथा अनन्ता …It’s the greatest honour of my life to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the @worldoframayana. (sic) Our Truth. Our History.” Fans and well-wishers of the actor took to the comment section of the video to congratulate him on his role in Ramayana.



Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

While Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash have shared the first look of Ramayana themselves, Ranbir Kapoor could not, since he does not have a public account on social media. His wife and actress Alia Bhatt took to her account to give a shoutout to the movie by sharing the first look glimpse. She shared the first look with the caption, “Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 — we’re waiting.”