Ramayana: Maharashtra CM Teases Massive Scale Of Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer, Says 'Was Amazed To See The Quality'

Ramayana Part 1 is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, assets of the movie were showcased at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saw the first rushes of the film that features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles. A clip of the minister praising the movie has now gone viral on social media.

Maharashtra CM praises Ramayana

Addressing writer-producer, Namit Malhotra at WAVES 2025, the Maharashtra CM said, “I think, as you rightly said, we are the world’s oldest storytellers. Our art, drama, and music are very old, and we only wanted to couple them up with the latest technology, and I think that’s what you are doing. So, yesterday, when I visited your pavilion with the Honourable Prime Minister, I was amazed to see the quality of Ramayana, which you are creating. I think that is the way we need to tell our stories to our new generation, and I think with what you are setting up will be the best in the globe.”



Also Read: Yash's Ravana Look Leaked Before Ramayana Teaser Reveal At WAVES? Watch Viral Video

A video of the CM talking about the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now gone viral on social media. Through his message, it is clear that the film based on the Hindu epic is set up on a massive scale.

Ramayana makers postpone the first glimpse of the film due to the Pahalgam attack

Weeks before WAVES 2025, it was reported that the makers of Ramayana will release the first glimpse of the film during the summit. Ranbir Kapoor and maker Namit Malhotra were also a part of the panel, which further raised audience anticipation of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Confirming the same, Namit Malhotra said, "Yeah, we have been planning to launch the Ramayana campaign at Waves 2025 but had to postpone due to the Pahalgam attacks. We will launch it soon and will figure out new dates. Most probably, we are looking to release the small teaser this year."



Also Read: At WAVES, Ramayana Makers Talk About Overcoming Language Barriers With AI: Not Relying On Dubbing Or Subtitles...