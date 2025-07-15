Ramayana's ₹4000 Crore Budget Irks Sanjay Gupta? Director Takes Indirect Jibe At Namit Malhotra With Snide 'Let the Work Speak for Itself' Remark

The Ramayana producer, Namit Malhotra, shared an estimated budget of the movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Slated to release in two parts, the movie is based on the Hindu epic and is touted on a budget of over ₹4000 crore. Shortly after the producer shared their information, the Shootout at Wadala director, Sanjay Gupta, took to his social media account to seemingly take a jibe. While he did not take any names, social media users are convinced that he was referring to the Ramayana filmmakers.

What did Sanjay Gupta say in his controversial post?

Sanjay Gupta is known to not mince his words on most issues. On July 15, the filmmaker took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “MATRIX, LORD OF THE RINGS, AVATAR, DUNE, STARWARS, etc. All films with groundbreaking,never-seen-before VFX. No one spoke about it before the release. They let the work speak for itself.” While he did not mention who the post was targeted at, netizens are convinced that he has taken a jibe at Namit Malhotra, judging by the timing of the post. Social media users even took to the comment section to school Sanjay Gupta on his bias for Hollywood. A user wrote, “All those films you mentioned? They had studios shouting about their budgets, tech, and ambition long before release. Now Namit is doing the same… for India’s biggest epic. Why the double standard?” Another netizen mentioned, "Because it’s normal in Hollywood to have a groundbreaking VFX. Before Tenet, everyone was talking about how the original aeroplane was used, including people associated with the movie. There has to be hype."



Interestingly, the VFX in most of the movies mentioned by Sanjay Gupta was done by the visual effects company, DNEG, which is owned by Namit Malhotra. In a podcast interview with Prakhar Gupta, the producer even spoke about working on the Oscar-winning movies and stated how Ramayana was the toughest movie for the company. He said, “Ramayana is the hardest VFX project that DNEG has ever done”.

