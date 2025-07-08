Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana Or Prabhas In Adipurush, Who Got A Bigger Paycheck For Playing Lord Ram?

Ever since the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Ramayana Part 1, the curiosity about the movie has increased. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will hit big screens on Diwali 2026 and will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Previously, Prabhas took on the role based on Lord Ram in the film Adipurush (2024).

Ranbir Kapoor or Prabhas, who was higher paid for the role of Lord Ram?

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is the most expensive Indian film ever. Touted on a budget of over ₹1600 crore, the duology is produced by Namit Malhotra. As per various media reports, Ranbir Kapoor is being paid ₹75 crore for each part of the movie based on the Hindu epic. If this is true, the actor will take home a staggering ₹150 crore as his remuneration from the film. This will make it Ranbir Kapoor's biggest paycheck yet.



Also Read: Ramayana Cast Fees: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Or Sai Pallavi, Who Is The Highest Paid Actor In Franchise?

Adipurush also boasted a massive budget. With over ₹500 crore, the movie is the fifth most expensive Indian film ever. Prabhas headlined the film and essayed a role based on Lord Ram. If reports are to be believed, the Baahubali fame charged ₹150 crore for the Om Raut directorial, which ended up being a flop at the box office. Both Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor are seemingly taking home a similar fee for their roles, as per speculations.

How much are the other cast members of Ramayana being paid?