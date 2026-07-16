Ramayana's Bharat, Actor Addinath Kothare Announces Divorce From Wife Urmila Kanetkar After 15 years Of Marriage

Marathi actor Addinath Kothare and his wife, actor Urmila Kanetkar, took to Instagram to share a joint statement announcing their separation. They confirmed that they have decided to part ways after nearly 15 years of marriage. Despite their separation, the estranged couple will co-parent their 8-year-old daughter Jizah.

Addinath and Urmila had sparked rumours of trouble in their marriage in December last year, with reports claiming that they were living separately. However, at the time, they downplayed the situation, with Urmila even saying in an interview that she doesn't give importance to "toxic" conversations on social media. She also hinted that people shouldn't believe everything they read or hear online. On July 16, they announced their divorce with a joint statement.

Addinath and Urmila Kothare married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Jizah in 2018 | Image: Instagram

The statement read, "To our friends, media, and well-wishers, after much thought and consideration, Urmila Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support."

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It further stated, "We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives. In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding (sic)."

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