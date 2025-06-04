Rana Daggubati Forgets Basic Manners, Yells At Paparazzi For Following Him At Aiport, Video Goes Viral

Rana Daggubati's touchdown in Mumbai was off to a turbulent start. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his web series Rana Naidu, got into an altercation with the paparazzo stationed at the airport for his arrival. A video of the actor schooling the cameraman for following him, causing his phone to fall, is now doing the rounds on social media.

Paps vs Rana Daggubati at Mumbai airport

On June 4, Rana Daggubati arrived in Mumbai, and the paparazzi stationed at the terminal clicked his picture as he made his way to his car. In the now viral video, the Baahubali fame could be seen refusing to get his picture clicked at the airport. He kept saying, ‘No, please’ to the media personnel who refused to listen to him and continued to trail the actor.



Also Read: Ranveer To Rashmika, Celebs Congratulate RCB, Virat Kohli For IPL Win

While trying to evade the cameras, Rana made a hasty exit from the airport towards his car. This led to him colliding with a bystander, causing his phone to fall and break. This is when Rana lost his cool and began yelling at the paparazzo. In a heated conversation, the actor said, "Why are you doing this?" He continued to scold and yell at the cameraman for several minutes for angrily departing in his car.



Also Read: Anushka Sharma's White Shirt And Rhinestone Jeans At IPL Final Costs...

Netizens divided over Rana Daggubati's behaviour

Rana Daggubati's latest video has reignited the debate of paparazzi crossing boundaries with celebrities. Supporters of the actor claimed that the cameraperson did not respect his boundaries and continued to click him despite his repeated refusal. On the other hand, Rana's critics have pointed out that despite the situation, the actor should not have forgotten his manners. They argued that the actor lives a public life, and a cameraperson is only doing their job by clicking their pictures.