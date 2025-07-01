Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Yash Jet Off For Family Vacations Ahead Of Ramayana Official Announcement | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with his mother Neetu Kapoor, were spotted departing from Mumbai today. A few yours later, Yash too, was seen jetting off from the Maximum city. This comes amid reports that the Ramayana makers will unveil the first glimpse of the film on July 3.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash jet off from Mumbai after Ramayana wrap

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play the lead roles of Lord Ram and Raavan, respectively, in the most anticipated movie, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part of the mythological film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026. The cast and crew members of the movie wrapped up the first part on June 30, following which Yash and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be taking time off.



In the viral videos, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen in an electric blue tracksuit as he poses with his mother, Neetu Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt at the airport. For the journey, Alia also opted for comfortable attire. She donned a casual white t-shirt teamed with black wide-bottomed pants and teamed it with a cap from her husband's brand, ARK. Rabir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor joined them in an all black outfit. As per some reports, the family is headed to London for some downtime.

Actor Yash has also decided to take time off from his professional commitments after packing up the schedules of Ramayana and Toxic. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, in a floral white shirt teamed with black bottoms. He is said to have jetted off to the USA with his family.



