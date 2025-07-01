Ranbir Kapoor-Ravie Dubey Share A Warm Hug After Wrapping Ramayana Part 1 Shoot, Fans Hail 'Ram-Laxman' Moment | Watch

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. A retelling of the Hindu epic, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita while KGF fame Yash plays Raavan. Videos circulating on social media suggest that the shooting for the first part of the film has concluded. The cast and crew of the film could be seen celebrating by cutting a cake and delivering heartwarming speeches. Ravie Dubey, who plays the role of Lord Laxman, was also present at the shoot wrap, and videos of the actors are now viral online.

Inside videos from the Ramayana Part 1 shoot wrap go viral

Despite the makers' continuous efforts to keep the details around Ramayana undisclosed, clips from the film set make their way on social media time and again. On July 1, videos from the shoot wrap of the film flooded social media. In one of the viral clips, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen feeding cake to Ravie Dubey and the actors sharing a hug. The Animal fame was also seen giving an emotional speech as the shooting for the first part of the film came to an end.



The director of the film, Nitesh Tiwari, was also present on the occasion. He, too, addressed the cast and expressed a message of gratitude. The clip of Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey has caught the attention of social media users. Some fans dubbed it a ‘Ram-Laxman' moment, hailing their brotherly love.



Ramayana Part 1 announcement video to be out on July 3