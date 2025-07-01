Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan Starrer Beats Sky Force And Sikandar, Becomes 4th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of The Year

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: The Aamir Khan headliner sports drama has been showing slow growth at the ticketing counter. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is an official remake of a Spanish movie. Despite the positive word of mouth, Sitaare Zameen Par has amassed an average total at the box office. Even with the subpar collections, the Aamir Khan starrer has registered its name in the top 5 grossing Bollywood movies of the year so far.

Sitaare Zameen Par makes it to the list of top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par opened to a ₹10.7 crore in India. The movie made nearly ₹58 crore in the first weekend and wrapped up its first week of theatrical run with ₹88.9 crore. The Aamir Khan starrer has held steady at the box office in its second week of theatrical run as well.



Also Read: Maa Vs Kannappa Box Office: Kajol Starrer Trails Vishnu Manchu's Film

The movie registered its lowest single-day collection on Monday with just ₹3.75 crore in its kitty. However, the Aamir Khan headliner has deterred the competition from new releases such as Maa and F1 and continues to remain the first choice of cinegoers. After the 11-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹126.40 crore.



Also Read: Ranbir-Ravie Share A Warm Hug After Wrapping Ramayana Part 1 Shoot