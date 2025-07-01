Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan Starrer Beats Sky Force And Sikandar, Becomes 4th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of The Year

Updated 1 July 2025 at 09:58 IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: The Aamir Khan headliner sports drama has been showing slow growth at the ticketing counter. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is an official remake of a Spanish movie. Despite the positive word of mouth, Sitaare Zameen Par has amassed an average total at the box office. Even with the subpar collections, the Aamir Khan starrer has registered its name in the top 5 grossing Bollywood movies of the year so far.
Sitaare Zameen Par opened to a ₹10.7 crore in India. The movie made nearly ₹58 crore in the first weekend and wrapped up its first week of theatrical run with ₹88.9 crore. The Aamir Khan starrer has held steady at the box office in its second week of theatrical run as well.
The movie registered its lowest single-day collection on Monday with just ₹3.75 crore in its kitty. However, the Aamir Khan headliner has deterred the competition from new releases such as Maa and F1 and continues to remain the first choice of cinegoers. After the 11-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹126.40 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed the collection of Sikandar and Sky Force to register its name in the top 5 Hindi films of the year till now. Sikandar minted ₹110 crore while Sky Force minted ₹113 crore. The Aamir Khan now sits behind Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (₹173 crore), Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 (₹182 crore) and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹585 crore). However, with the current trends, it is unlikely for Sitaare Zameen Par to beat the collection of these films. The business of the movie is expected to decline further with the new releases like Metro…In Dino this Friday.
