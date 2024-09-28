Published 19:00 IST, September 28th 2024
Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Paps, Cuts Cake And Click Selfies | WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor posed happily with the cake brought by paps on his birthday. He met the fans and signed autographs before leaving with Alia Bhatt and Raha.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor with his birthday cake. | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:00 IST, September 28th 2024